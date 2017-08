SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has endorsed a plan to increase the capital of Aliança Geração de Energia SA by 1.27 billion reais ($379 million), in which the Brazilian power holding company has a 50 percent stake.

In a Monday securities filing, Cemig said it will subscribe 571,000 shares at a price of 1 real apiece.