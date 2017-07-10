SAO PAULO, July 10 Cia Energética de Minas
Gerais SA, Brazil's No. 3 power utility, will mostly use
proceeds from planned asset sales to repay about 5 billion reais
($1.5 billion) worth of loan debt maturing this year, Chief
Financial Officer Adezio Lima said on Monday.
Cemig, as the utility is known, has decided to
fully exit Light SA, Lima said. The process to
conclude the sale of Cemig's stake in Renova Energia SA
could take up to 60 days, he noted in a conference
call with investors.
($1 = 3.2702 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciano Costa)