By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, July 10 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA will mainly use proceeds from planned asset sales to repay 5 billion reais ($1.5 billion) of debt maturing this year, as Brazil's most leveraged major power utility faces pressure from creditors to downsize quickly.

In a Monday conference call with investors, Chief Financial Officer Adezio Lima said Cemig has decided to fully dispose of its stake in Rio de Janeiro utility Light SA and focus on in-house generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Cemig, Brazil's No. 3 power utility, is making headway on efforts to cut capital spending this year after losing the licensing rights for several hydropower dams and seeing a surge in fresh capital needs from some subsidiaries, Lima said.

The company is seeking to ease creditor concerns over how it will repay debt by downsizing after growing too big, too fast in the past decade. A federal government decision that scrapped contracts brought about a decline in the value of Cemig's power assets, tripling its debt since 2012.

"We are conscious of the pressing need to match our cash flow with upcoming amortizations, and we believe banks are pleased with our fast-track approach," Lima said.

Reuters first reported Cemig's plans to exit Light in March.

SUBPAR RETURNS

Cemig's divestiture plans have taken longer than those of rivals, demonstrating the difficulties of trimming a company that expanded beyond power into fiber optics, information technology and gas distribution in recent years. Most of those takeovers have delivered subpar returns.

The company's preferred shares, its most widely traded class of stock, gained as much as 2.4 percent to 8.52 reais. Light jumped 3.1 percent to 24.17 reais, the highest level in 16 years.

Proceeds from the sale of a stake in power transmission firm Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia SA could be used to facilitate the Light exit, Lima said. Cemig has yet to decide whether to sell the stake through a competitive process or a share offering, he added.

The process to conclude the sale of Cemig's stake in Renova Energia SA could take up to 60 days, Lima said. On Friday, Reuters reported that Brookfield Asset Management Inc proposed buying out the stakes that Cemig and Light have in Renova.

Lima said negotiations to exit the Santo Antônio hydropower dam are near conclusion.

($1 = 3.2702 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciano Costa; Editing by Bill Rigby)