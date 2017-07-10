(Adds details on plans)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciano Costa
SAO PAULO, July 10 Cia Energética de Minas
Gerais SA will mainly use proceeds from planned asset sales to
repay 5 billion reais ($1.5 billion) of debt maturing this year,
as Brazil's most leveraged major power utility faces pressure
from creditors to downsize quickly.
In a Monday conference call with investors, Chief Financial
Officer Adezio Lima said Cemig has decided to fully
dispose of its stake in Rio de Janeiro utility Light SA
and focus on in-house generation, transmission,
distribution and sale of electricity.
Cemig, Brazil's No. 3 power utility, is making headway on
efforts to cut capital spending this year after losing the
licensing rights for several hydropower dams and seeing a surge
in fresh capital needs from some subsidiaries, Lima said.
The company is seeking to ease creditor concerns over how it
will repay debt by downsizing after growing too big, too fast in
the past decade. A federal government decision that scrapped
contracts brought about a decline in the value of Cemig's power
assets, tripling its debt since 2012.
"We are conscious of the pressing need to match our cash
flow with upcoming amortizations, and we believe banks are
pleased with our fast-track approach," Lima said.
Reuters first reported Cemig's plans to exit Light in
March.
SUBPAR RETURNS
Cemig's divestiture plans have taken longer than those of
rivals, demonstrating the difficulties of trimming a company
that expanded beyond power into fiber optics, information
technology and gas distribution in recent years. Most of those
takeovers have delivered subpar returns.
The company's preferred shares, its most widely
traded class of stock, gained as much as 2.4 percent to 8.52
reais. Light jumped 3.1 percent to 24.17 reais, the highest
level in 16 years.
Proceeds from the sale of a stake in power transmission firm
Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia SA could be
used to facilitate the Light exit, Lima said. Cemig has yet to
decide whether to sell the stake through a competitive process
or a share offering, he added.
The process to conclude the sale of Cemig's stake in Renova
Energia SA could take up to 60 days, Lima said. On
Friday, Reuters reported that Brookfield Asset Management Inc
proposed buying out the stakes that Cemig and Light have in
Renova.
Lima said negotiations to exit the Santo Antônio hydropower
dam are near conclusion.
($1 = 3.2702 reais)
