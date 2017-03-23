SAO PAULO, March 23 Cia Energética de Minas
Gerais SA plans to sell a bigger stake than
initially planned in subsidiary Light Energia SA,
which wants to speed up the process to help reduce its debt, a
person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Thursday.
According to the person, Brazil's No. 3 power utility known
as Cemig plans to sell about 36 percent of Light at an auction,
instead of the roughly 27 percent initially considered.
Currently, Cemig has a 26 percent direct stake in Light,
plus another 26 percent stake held indirectly through an
investment vehicle.
Press representatives for Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Cemig
and Rio de Janeiro-based Light did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)