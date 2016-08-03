Brazil's Cemig weighs selling stake in power transmission company Taesa -source

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA is considering the sale of part of its stake in power transmission company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica, known as Taesa, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Cemig, as the utility is known, jointly controls Taesa with Brazilian investment fund Coliseu. The utility, which is looking to sell assets to cut debt, will put out for sale a 6.5 percent stake in Taesa, the source said. It currently holds a 43 percent stake in the transmission company. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)