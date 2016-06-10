FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cemig unit to rework 750 mln reais loan, sell notes
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
June 10, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Cemig unit to rework 750 mln reais loan, sell notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - A unit of Brazil’s Cia Eneregética de Minas Gerais SA plans to rework terms of a credit facility with state-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal, as part of efforts to refinance maturing debt.

Under terms of the plan, which the electricity utility known as Cemig disclosed in a Friday securities filing, the Cemig D unit will raise 750 million reais ($219 million) in promissory notes, up from an initial target of 600 million reais.

$1 = 3.4247 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay

