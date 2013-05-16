Brazil power utility Cemig posts $428.4 mln in 1st-qtr profit

* First-quarter profit beats analyst forecasts

* Generation and distribution revenues up from previous year

* EBITDA of 1.59 bln reais exceeds expectations

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil’s third-largest power utility, posted a better than expected first-quarter profit as greater revenue from energy sales and trading offset higher administrative expenses.

The company, known as Cemig, registered an 865.3 million reais profit ($428.4 million), 37 percent more than it earned in the same quarter last year, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday. Expectations had been for a posting of 578.8 million reais in profit, according to the average estimate of seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Cemig, whose business includes generation, transmission, trading and distribution, benefited from greater sales to other electric utilities in the quarter, though sales to final users declined. Higher administrative expenses weighed on net income due to severance costs as the company works towards reducing its employee ranks in an effort to cut costs.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profit, rose 28.2 percent to 1.59 billion reais, compared with 1.24 billion reais in the year-earlier period. Analysts in the poll estimated operational profit in the first quarter at 1.26 billion reais.