Brazil power utility Cemig posts $267.2 mln 2nd-qtr profit

* Second-quarter profit misses analyst forecasts * Net income up 2.15 pct from previous year * EBITDA of 1.25 bln reais slightly misses expectations SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's third-largest power utility, posted a lower than expected second-quarter profit as higher operational costs weighed on earnings. The company, known as Cemig, registered a 617.2 million reais profit ($267.2 million), 2.15 percent more than it earned in the same quarter last year, but short of expectations for 774 million reais in profit, according to the average estimate of four analysts polled by Reuters. Revenue at Cemig, whose business includes generation, transmission, trading and distribution, remained mostly stable from the second quarter last year, though operational costs rose 5.9 percent, partly due to an over 20 percent jump in the value of electricity bought for resale. The company said in May that it would adopt a number of measures to boost profitability, including cost cuts, growth through acquisitions and investments in new projects. Earlier this year the company began a voluntary layoff program to achieve cost-cutting goals. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profit, rose 3.16 percent to 1.252 billion reais, compared with 1.214 billion reais in the year-earlier period. Analysts in the poll estimated operational profit in the first quarter at 1.3 billion reais. In May, Cemig said it estimated EBITDA would reach at least 5.9 billion reais this year.