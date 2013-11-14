Profit at Brazil power utility Cemig falls as prices jump

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Net income at Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's third-largest power utility, declined in the third quarter as wholesale energy prices rose in the spot market. The company, known as Cemig, earned 788.84 million reais ($339 million), about 16 percent less than in the same quarter last year but above an average estimate of 690.6 million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts. Revenue at Cemig, whose business includes generation, transmission, trading and distribution, tumbled 9 percent from the year-ago period, while operating costs climbed 5 percent, partly due to a 14 percent rise in the cost of electricity bought for resale. Low rainfall last year forced power distributors to buy costlier thermoelectric power to preserve reservoir levels. In April, Brazil's electricity industry regulator Aneel approved an average tariff increase of 2.99 percent for Cemig's distribution division, less than half the increase that the regulator had suggested earlier in the year. That contributed to a drop in distribution income for the quarter. Earlier this year, the company said it would adopt a number of measures to boost profitability, including cost cuts, growth through acquisitions and investments in new projects. Such efforts include the acquisition of small hydroelectric plants and wind power to replace generating capacity that will be given up by expiring concessions. Last month the company announced it would split its transmission operations into a separate wholly-owned unit in order to better manage costs and regulatory risk. Sales, general and administrative expenses tumbled 44 percent in the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability, fell almost 16 percent to 1.289 billion reais, compared to a consensus analyst forecast of 1.26 billion reais. In May, Cemig said EBITDA could reach at least 5.9 billion reais this year.