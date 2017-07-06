A federal judge in North Carolina has approved requests to
consolidate three class action lawsuits accusing pharmaceutical
company Cempra of commmitting securities fraud by concealing
that one of its products may cause liver damage.
Judge Thomas Schroeder of the U.S. District Court for the
Middle District of North Carolina said in an order on Wednesday
said the cases brought by two investors and one institutional
investor presented many of the same factual allegations and
targeted the same Cempra officers or directors.
