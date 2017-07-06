A federal judge in North Carolina has approved requests to consolidate three class action lawsuits accusing pharmaceutical company Cempra of commmitting securities fraud by concealing that one of its products may cause liver damage.

Judge Thomas Schroeder of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina said in an order on Wednesday said the cases brought by two investors and one institutional investor presented many of the same factual allegations and targeted the same Cempra officers or directors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uw8DH6