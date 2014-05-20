FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Details of Denmark 2025 bond auction
May 20, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Details of Denmark 2025 bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of an auction on Tuesday of a new 2025
government bond:
    
Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct 
Maturity: Nov 15, 2025  
Settlement: May 23, 2014
    
Auction date                 May 20, 2014      
   Allotment price                 100.24      
   Yield                             1.73      
   Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)     N/A       
   Total bids (bln DKK)              5.61             
   Allotted (bln DKK)                5.01             
   Bid-to-cover ratio                1.12       
    
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment
at the cut-off bid level.
    

 (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh, editing by Ole Mikkelsen)

