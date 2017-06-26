(Repeats text unchanged)
* Central banks should begin process of normalisation -BIS
* Says short-term turbulence is inevitable
* Inflation not the only important variable -BIS head of
research
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 25 Major central banks should press
ahead with interest rate increases, the Bank for International
Settlements said on Sunday, while recognising that some
turbulence in financial markets will have to be negotiated along
the way.
The BIS, an umbrella body for leading central banks, said in
one of its most upbeat annual reports for years that global
growth could soon be back at long-term average levels after a
sharp improvement in sentiment over the past year.
Though pockets of risk remain because of high debt levels,
low productivity growth and dwindling policy firepower, the BIS
said policymakers should take advantage of the improving
economic outlook and its surprisingly negligible effect on
inflation to accelerate the "great unwinding" of quantitative
easing programmes and record low interest rates.
New technologies and working practices are likely to be
playing a roll in suppressing inflation, it said, though normal
impulses should kick in if unemployment continues to drop.
"Since we are now emerging from a very long period of very
accommodative monetary policy, whatever we do, we will have to
do it in a very careful way," BIS's head of research, Hyun Song
Shin, told Reuters.
"STAY THE COURSE"
"If we leave it too late, it is going to be much more
difficult to accomplish that unwinding. Even if there are some
short-term bumps in the road it would be much more advisable to
stay the course and begin that process of normalisation."
Shin added that it will be "very difficult, if not
impossible" to remove all those bumps.
Good communication from central bankers will be important,
but even more crucial is the need for banks to be strong enough
to cope with any turbulence.
The BIS identified four main risks to the global outlook in
the medium-term.
A sudden flare-up of inflation which forces up interest
rates and hurts growth, financial stress linked to the
contraction phase of financial cycles, a rise in protectionism
and weaker consumption not offset by stronger investment.
The first seems unlikely for now at least, with Shin saying
that the BIS, like many, had been surprised that inflation and
wage growth has remained so subdued as growth in major economies
has picked up.
The question for central bankers, therefore, is whether new
technologies and working practices had fundamentally changed the
inputs in their economic models and whether it is right to keep
such a heavy focus on keeping inflation at certain levels --
near 2 percent for likes of the European Central Bank and U.S.
Federal Reserve.
"Inflation is certainly not the only variable that matters
... and we should keep one eye at least on financial
developments," Shin said.
A broadening away from inflation-targeting to financial
market conditions would require a mindset change in large parts
of the world and could speed up interest rate cycles.
When the U.S. Federal Reserve last embarked on rate
increases more than a decade ago, it took two years to raise
them from 1 percent to above 5 percent, with hikes at 17
consecutive meetings. In the current cycle, it has taken 18
months for a 1 percentage point increase.
PROTECTIONISM
The BIS report added that the lack of clarity over inflation
also makes it far harder to judge how far rates could go up
before they start coming down again.
"In practice, therefore, central banks have little
alternative but to move without a firm end-point in mind," it
said.
The report also touched on another current global theme --
protectionism, potentially one of the most damaging of the four
main risks it identified.
One piece of research based on the U.S. transport industry
estimated that if 10 percent tariffs were put on imports from
Mexico or China, U.S. labour costs would have to drop by about 6
percent to compensate for the higher costs of "imported inputs".
For some of the largest emerging markets there were also
concerns about dollar debt and protracted credit expansion,
often alongside rising property prices, storing up risks. Low
interest rates, though, have generally kept debt-service ratios
below critical thresholds.
"The policy challenge is to take advantage of the current
tailwinds to put the expansion on a sounder footing," said
Claudio Borio, head of the BIS monetary and economic department.
"First and foremost, that requires building resilience,
domestically and globally."
The BIS’s financial results, which were also published on
Sunday, showed the Swiss-based bank had made a net profit $1.124
billion over the year to March 31 and had a balance sheet worth
$329 billion.
(Editing by David Goodman)