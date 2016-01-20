SEEU cenbankers dismiss significant impact of U.S. rate hike

VIENNA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Central bank governors and their deputies from southeastern European countries dismissed on Wednesday any significant impact of the U.S. rate hike on their economies, with some saying it was rather positive.

“There was no significant influence in short-term, in a longer perspective it will depend on the economic recovery in the euro area,” Romanian central bank deputy governor Liviu Voinea said at a Euromoney conference in Vienna. “Its impact is positive, we see U.S. investors more interested to buy Euro-denominated securities,” said Macedonian central bank governor Dimitar Bogov.

The officials also dismissed any significant impact of the Russian economic slowdown on their economies. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)