PROFILE-Greek Central Bank Governor Yannis Stournaras

ATHENS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Position: Greek central bank governor Incumbent: Yannis Stournaras Term: Six-year term starting June 2014

Date of Birth: December 10, 1956

Key facts:

- A well-respected economist, Stournaras spearheaded Greece’s return to economic stability since being appointed finance minister in 2012 after it nearly crashed out of the euro zone.

- A former CEO of a commercial bank, he headed Greece’s influential think-tank IOBE, and was a government economic adviser when Greece strove to join the euro zone.

- Under Stournaras, Athens returned to bond markets in April 2014 after a four-year exile with a successful sale of 3 billion euros of bonds, and posted its first primary budget surplus in a decade in 2013.

- Stournaras has been a keen advocate of tighter economic integration in the euro zone, by coordinating member states’ financial policies and devising financing tools to spur growth in cash-strapped southern European countries.

- He has been a magnet for criticism by anti-bailout groups who have attacked him for implementing the harsh spending cuts demanded under Greece’s 237-billion-euro European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout. (Reportng by Karolina Tagaris)