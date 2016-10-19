Bank of Israel sets 2017 dates for policy-setting meetings

JERUSALEM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Israel's central bank on Wednesday set the dates for its 2017 policy setting meetings, after deciding to cut the number of meetings to eight a year from the previous 12.

The move brings the bank in line with leading global central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

The Bank of Israel will hold policy-setting meetings on Jan. 23, Feb. 27, April 6, May 29, July 10, Aug. 29, Oct. 19 and Nov. 27. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)