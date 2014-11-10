FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prior rate cuts yet to have economic impact -Israel c.bank minutes
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Prior rate cuts yet to have economic impact -Israel c.bank minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held short-term interest rates unchanged last month on the view that rate reductions in prior months had yet to have an impact on inflation and the economy, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

The central bank on Oct. 27 held its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.25 percent. All five monetary policy committee members voted for no rate change, according to the minutes.

The bank had lowered its key rate by a combined half-point in July and August, but left them unchanged at the past two meetings.

“Committee members were of the opinion that the effects of the interest rate reductions made in recent months have not yet been fully realised, and that the low interest rate supports real economic activity and prices,” the central bank minutes said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.