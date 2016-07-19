Israeli labour productivity 14 pct lower than OECD average -central bank

JERUSALEM, July 19 (Reuters) - Labour productivity in Israel is 14 percent lower than the average for advanced economies, reflecting poor education and lack of skills, and limited government support for non-export sectors, the Bank of Israel said on Tuesday.

Productivity, or output per worker, is especially low in domestically focused sectors such as food production and construction, although it exceeds the OECD average in the electronics industry. That helps reduce the overall productivity gap between Israel and other advanced economies, the central bank said.

"The productivity gap, to Israel's detriment, is greater in industries in which the disadvantage in skills is more significant," the bank said.

Although more Israelis have academic degrees than the developed country average, "real improvement" in the quality of education is needed to increase the supply of skilled workers.

The central bank said the government gives support to the technology industry, which employs highly skilled workers, while sectors like construction, trade and services -- including tourism -- receive little support.

"The most effective investment in basic cognitive skills is through early childhood education -- preschool and elementary school education -- and it is recommended to adopt this approach," the Bank of Israel said.

