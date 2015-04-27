FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of Israel leaves benchmark interest rate at 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel kept its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a second straight month on Monday amid data showing improved economic growth.

Most economists expected no move in the wake of an upward revision to fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth and other recent data showing moderate economic expansion.

But further easing is possible in coming months since deflation has persisted for seven months, with Israel’s annual inflation rate at -1.0 percent, and as the shekel has reversed some of its losses made since the middle of 2014.

The central bank has made the shekel a key policy issue since a strong currency harms Israel’s export-dependent economy. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

