UPDATE 1-Bank of Israel keeps rates on hold, sees post-Gaza war rebound

(Adds details, comments from central bank statement/analyst)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its main interest rate at 0.25 percent on Monday, citing a rebound in activity since the Gaza war and the need to allow time for its prior rate cuts to boost growth and inflation.

All 10 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no change in rates.

The central bank kept rates on hold in the previous two months as well after lowering its key rate in July and August by a combined half-percentage point.

Recent rate cuts “have not yet been fully reflected in activity and in inflation, and in light of that, (the monetary policy committee) decided to keep the interest rate unchanged this month as well,” the central bank said.

Hurt by a 50-day war in Gaza in July and August, Israel’s economy contracted an annualised 0.4 percent in the third quarter, although growth for all of 2014 is projected at 2.2 percent and 3 percent in 2015.

“Indicators which became available after (the war) relating to goods exports, industrial production, trade and services revenues and indirect tax revenues point to a recovery in activity, to the moderate growth level of just before the conflict,” the central bank said.

But Israel has moved into deflation, with prices falling 0.3 percent in October while inflation expectations in the bond market foresee a 0.4 percent rate in the coming year, below a government target of 1-3 percent a year.

The Bank of Israel said low expectations stemmed from the expected one-off effect of a reduction in electricity and water prices slated for January.

“The Bank of Israel probably wants more data to access underlying growth trends,” said Barclays economist Daniel Hewitt. He expects one more rate cut to 0.5-0.15 percent in the first quarter, supplemented with quantitative easing.

The central bank pointed to a 1.1 percent depreciation in the shekel versus the dollar this month. The currency has weakened more than 13 percent to a two-year low of 3.86 since July. The slide will support a recovery in exports that will help return inflation to its target range, the bank said.

Officials have blamed the slide into deflation more on falling global commodities prices and lower prices of food due to a public outcry over high living costs rather than to weak consumer demand. (Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)