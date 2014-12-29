UPDATE 2-Israel's central bank lifts growth estimates, staff forecasts see rates on hold until 2016

(Adds details, analyst/central bank comments)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Israel’s central bank raised its growth estimate for next year on Monday, saying the recovery from the Gaza war should accelerate, and its economists indicated interest rates could stay on hold until an increase in early 2016.

At its monthly policy meeting the Bank of Israel kept its benchmark interest rate at 0.25 percent for a fourth straight month, as expected.

“The Monetary (Policy) Committee is of the opinion that the current level of interest rate supports the continuation of the recovery in economic activity, and the return of inflation to within the target range,” the bank said in a statement.

Israel’s economy contracted in the third quarter, by an annualised 0.4 percent, due to the Gaza conflict but recent data suggests it is bouncing back, helped by a weaker shekel, which is bolstering exports.

The central bank estimated that the 50-day conflict, which hurt production, tourism and consumer spending, shaved 0.3 percentage point off annual economic growth.

“The recovery of activity from its relatively low level in the third quarter of 2014 ... will be expressed in a relatively high growth rate over the coming quarters - beginning with the fourth quarter of 2014,” the bank said.

It raised its 2014 economic growth projection to 2.5 percent from 2.3 percent and forecast growth of 3.2 percent next year, up from a prior estimate of 3 percent. It also forecast 3.0 percent growth for 2016.

Higher exports - due to an expected improvement in global trade and a weaker shekel - and investment should boost the pace of growth in 2015, the bank said, noting that lower oil prices should support consumer spending. The shekel has weakened 14 percent versus the dollar since July.

The central bank’s economists predict the key interest rate will remain at 0.25 percent through 2015 before rate increases begin in 2016, taking the rate to 1.0 percent by the end of 2016.

“The feeling from the rate announcement is that the bank - like most economic forecasters - find it tough to make a clear forecast for next year because of a sharp change in several factors such as oil prices, inflation etc,” said Idan Azoulay, chief investment officer at the Epsilon investment house.

“Nevertheless, the high level of uncertainty increases the chance that the interest rate will remain low for a long time.”

The central bank noted that although the inflation rate remained negative at -0.1 percent in November, inflation is expected to gradually rise to a rate of 1.1 percent in a year - just within a government target of 1-3 percent.

For the central bank statement on its rate decision, click on:

here

For updated economic forecasts, click on:

here