UPDATE 2-Bank of Israel: less likely to need bond buying for growth

(Recasts, adds central bank chief comments, shekel reaction)

By Steven Scheer and Maayan Lubell

JERUSALEM, June 22 (Reuters) - Israel’s central bank chief said on Monday that inflation and growth projections made using unconventional monetary policy tools such as quantitative easing unlikely for the time being.

As expected, the benchmark interest rate was kept on hold at 0.1 percent for a fourth straight month, countering some expectations of a cut to zero and suggestions from the bank that bond buying may be used to lift growth.

However, governor Karnit Flug seemed satisfied that inflation would soon move back to the government’s 1-3 percent target after Israel being mired in deflation since September.

At the same time, she was upbeat on economic growth, which was a far weaker than expected annualised rate of 2.1 percent in the first quarter - revised down from a preliminary 2.5 percent.

“In light of inflation returning to the target and stabilising of the moderate growth rate, it would appear that the likelihood of us needing to use unconventional tools in the near future has lessened,” she told reporters.

“Along with this the economic world is one filled with unforeseen shocks and as the famous saying goes, never say never,” she said, noting that even without quantitative easing, monetary policy remains “highly accommodative”.

Flug said the bank had bought $2 billion of foreign currency the last three months.

The shekel gained sharply after her comments to 3.78 per dollar from 3.83 prior to the rates announcement.

Citing a negative surprise in exports and investments in the first quarter the bank lowered its 2015 growth estimate to 3.0 percent from 3.2 percent in its last update in March. But it raised its estimate for 2016 to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent on a belief exports and state spending would rise.

The bank’s research department forecast the benchmark rate would stay on hold this year but increase gradually in 2016.

“GDP growth in 2015 is mainly led by private consumption, which is growing nicely, among other things as a result of the low level of the interest rate over time,” it said.

The bank forecast an interest rate of 1.6 percent in a year’s time, while remaining upbeat on the economy despite a weak first quarter.

“Indicators of real economic activity that became available this month ... support the assessment that growth, led by private consumption, continues at a moderate rate,” it said. (Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Louise Ireland)