Bank of Israel keeps benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent
April 28, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Israel keeps benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent for a second straight month on Monday, signalling it still expects moderate economic growth and stable inflation.

All 13 economists polled by Reuters had expected no rate change. The central bank cut its key rate in a surprise move in February on concerns that inflation had eased too much, and held rates steady a month ago.

Inflation edged higher to an annual rate of 1.3 percent in March and bond yields forecast inflation of 1.5 percent in a year’s time.

The economy continues to grow moderately and is forecast to expand 3.1 percent in 2014 after 3.3 percent growth in 2013. The shekel currency, a key factor in rate decisions, has been largely steady and is trading at around 3.48 per dollar. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)

