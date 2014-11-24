HOLD-Bank of Israel keeps benchmark interest rate at 0.25 pct

JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.25 percent for a third straight month on Monday, as it continues to allow time for prior rate reductions to boost economic growth and inflation.

All 10 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no move, which came after the central bank stood pat the past two months after lowering its key rate in July and August by a combined half-percentage point.

Hurt by a summer war with Palestinian militants in Gaza, Israel’s economy contracted 0.4 percent in the third quarter, although growth for all of 2014 is projected at about 2.2 percent. At the same time, Israel has moved to deflation, with the annual inflation rate holding at -0.3 percent in October.

In keeping rates steady in September and October, the Bank of Israel said rate reductions in prior months had yet to have an impact on inflation and the economy while the low level of rates supported growth. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)