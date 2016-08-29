Text - Bank of Israel's statement after monetary policy meeting

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.1 percent for an 18th straight month on Monday, following a spate of stronger-than-expected economic news this month.

Following are the main points of the bank's post-meeting statement.

For the full statement, click on:

here

The decision to keep the interest rate for September 2016 unchanged at 0.1 percent is consistent with the Bank of Israel's monetary policy, which is intended to return the inflation rate to within the price stability target range of 1–3 percent a year, and to support growth while maintaining financial stability.

The Monetary Committee continues to assess that in view of the inflation environment, and of developments in growth in Israel and in the global economy, in the exchange rate, as well as in monetary policies of major central banks, monetary policy will remain accommodative for a considerable time.

Following are the main considerations underlying the decision:

The Consumer Price Index for July increased more than expected, following three successive positive CPI rates of change. Short-term inflation expectations remained low this month, and are still below the lower bound of the inflation target range. Medium and long-term expectations remain anchored within the target range.

In the first half of 2016, the economy grew by 2.9 percent, similar to the average growth rate of recent years. In the second quarter, based on the first estimate of National Accounts data, growth was higher than expected, at 3.7 percent. However, it is too early to establish if this rate, which is higher than the recent years’ average, will be sustained. Private consumption continues to drive growth, supported by the increase in wages and by accommodative monetary policy.

Exports increased at an adequate rate, although it still lags world trade growth. The picture conveyed by labour market data remains positive, and there are signs that the economy is nearing full employment.

The global economy continues to grow at a moderate rate. Second quarter growth data for major economies were low, and weakness continues in world trade. Monetary policy is very accommodative in Europe, Japan, and the UK, and additional central banks reduced interest rates this month. In the US, there was an increase in the probability that the federal funds rate will be raised this year, though the uncertainly surrounding it is still high.

From the monetary policy discussion on July 24, 2016, through August 26, 2016, the shekel strengthened by 2.2 percent against the dollar. In terms of the effective exchange rate, the shekel appreciated by 1.1 percent, and has appreciated by 5.1 percent over the past 12 months. The level of the effective exchange rate continues to weigh on the growth of exports and of the tradable sector.

Although the most recent observation indicated a decline in prices, the rate of increase in home prices remains elevated, and the levels of transactions and mortgage volumes remain high. The stock of homes for sale continues to be high.

The Monetary Committee is of the opinion that the risks to achieving the inflation target remain high. The Bank of Israel will continue to monitor developments in the Israeli and global economies and in financial markets.

The Bank will use the tools available to it and will examine the need to use various tools to achieve its objectives of price stability, the encouragement of employment and growth, and support for the stability of the financial system, and in this regard will continue to keep a close watch on developments in the asset markets, including the housing market.

The minutes of the monetary discussions prior to the interest rate decision for September 2016 will be published on September 12, 2016.

The decision regarding the interest rate for October 2016 will be published at 16:00 on Monday, September 26, 2016.