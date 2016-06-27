Israel central bank to invest nearly $500 mln in Swiss stocks

JERUSALEM, June 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel plans to invest nearly $500 million of its foreign currency reserves in Swiss stocks, minutes of the latest monetary policy committee discussions showed.

Two of the four MPC members voted for the plan to invest in Switzerland as a means to expand the bank’s portfolio, while the other two abstained.

It was not clear how Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug voted.

The central bank noted it was also studying investing in equities in Canada and Australia in 2017.

These are markets “where the expected return is high relative to the level of risk and the level of the ability to trade and liquidity are also high, considering the expected investment,” the Bank of Israel said.

Israel’s foreign currency reserves rose to a record high of $96.5 billion in May. An investment of 0.5 percent in Switzerland would amount to $480 million.

Much of the reserves are invested in debt markets in the United States and Europe. Earlier this year, the MPC allowed 10 percent of the reserves to be invested in shares.

Since 2008, Israel’s forex reserves have swelled nearly $70 billion. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)