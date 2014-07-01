FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rouble stability depends on curbing capital flight-Russian cenbank head
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Rouble stability depends on curbing capital flight-Russian cenbank head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 1 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday the rouble’s long-term stability could be ensured only by curbing capital flight.

“The rouble’s long-term stability is possible only by lowering the outflow of capital,” Nabiullina told a central bank conference in St Petersburg.

She added that capital flight from Russia this year would remain high. According to official forecasts, net capital outflow should reach around $100 billion this year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.