Rouble stability depends on curbing capital flight-Russian cenbank head

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 1 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday the rouble’s long-term stability could be ensured only by curbing capital flight.

“The rouble’s long-term stability is possible only by lowering the outflow of capital,” Nabiullina told a central bank conference in St Petersburg.

She added that capital flight from Russia this year would remain high. According to official forecasts, net capital outflow should reach around $100 billion this year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)