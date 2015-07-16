Thai c.bank chief sees downside risk to 3 pct GDP growth estimate

BANGKOK, July 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank chief said on Thursday he still expected the economy to grow 3 percent this year, but a drought in parts of the country was a threat.

“This year we are still looking at 3 percent growth but with a downside risk, because the drought has not been taken into account,” Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul told reporters.

Weakness in the baht is in line with the currencies of trade partners, he added. The baht stood at 34.2 against the dollar on Thursday, its lowest in more than six years. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)