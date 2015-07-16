UPDATE 1-Thai c.bank chief sees downside risk to 3 pct GDP growth estimate

* Says more investment needed to boost GDP to 4-5 pct

BANGKOK, July 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank chief said on Thursday he expected the economy to grow 3 percent this year, but a drought in parts of the country was a threat.

“This year we are still looking at 3 percent growth but with a downside risk, because the drought has not been taken into account,” Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul told reporters at a seminar.

Last month, the central bank cut its 2015 economic growth forecast to 3 percent from 3.8 percent, with exports contracting for the third straight year this year. Exports are equal to more than 60 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The military junta that seized power in May last year to end political unrest is struggling to revive the economy after it grew just 0.9 percent in 2014 due to sluggish exports and domestic demand.

“The world of exports is no longer beautiful,” Prasarn said. “Although the United States is recovering, (we) should not expect too much, that it will import as much as it did before.”

High household debt levels that have restrained recovery in consumption should start to ease next year after debt from a state car subsidy scheme is paid off, he said.

Prasarn said if Thailand wanted to attain economic growth of 4-5 percent, it needed to increase overall investment to 26-27 percent of GDP from 22 percent currently.

Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula said at the seminar that tourism was supporting the economy, otherwise growth of 3 percent this year may not be possible.

The number of tourists rose 28 percent in the first five months of this year from a year earlier, he said. Tourism is a rare bright spot in the economy and accounts for about 10 percent of GDP.

Prasarn said recent weakness in the baht was in line with the currencies of trade partners and had lent some support to exports in the short term.

The baht stood at 34.2 to the dollar on Thursday, its lowest level in more than six years. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Robert Birsel)