Central banks boost U.S. Treasuries holdings -Fed data
April 2, 2015 / 10:03 PM / 2 years ago

Central banks boost U.S. Treasuries holdings -Fed data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Foreign central banks boosted their U.S. Treasuries ownership in the latest week by a record $62.9 billion, reversing a decline in previous weeks in holdings at the U.S. Federal Reserve, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Holdings of foreign central banks’ Treasuries at the Fed rose to $2.963 trillion on April 1, according to the data. A week ago, the total was $2.899 trillion after a modest decline.

The rebound came in a holiday-shortened week in which the dollar rose for two days then fell the last two. The greenback has climbed since last summer as investors have anticipated a tightening in Fed policy.

Foreign central banks’ holdings in corporate bonds and other private U.S. debt fell for a second straight week, by $143 million to $43.5 billion. However, those banks’ holdings in agency debt and mortgage-backed securities rose by $386 million to $284.8 billion.

Foreign central banks do not keep all their holdings of U.S. bonds at the Fed. There has been speculation that some countries including China have increased their holdings outside of the Fed’s custody. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
