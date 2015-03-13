Central banks' U.S. bond holdings fall to lowest in a year

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Foreign central banks have cut their holdings of U.S. bonds to their lowest level in nearly a year, as they have sought either to defend their currency pegs or to stem further depreciation against the greenback, according to recent Federal Reserve data.

The fourth weekly drop in official foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries and other debt offset the expected flood of money from overseas funds and private investors scrambling for higher yields on U.S. securities, analysts said.

Yields in Japan and parts of Europe have been stuck in negative territory as regional central banks embarked on bond purchase programs to stimulate their economies.

On Wednesday, the Fed’s custody holdings of bonds for overseas central banks fell to $3.234 trillion, down from $3.253 trillion from the previous week, Fed data released late Thursday showed.

This latest figure was the lowest since March 19, 2014 when it was $3.232 trillion.

“There is a lot of talk about people heading to the U.S. for the yield. However, the strong dollar pushes foreign central banks to sell dollars to defend pegs or prevent depreciation of their currencies and this is strongly offsetting any private sector flow,” David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank wrote in a research note published on Friday.

Foreign central bank ownership of Treasuries at the Fed fell to $2.906 trillion in the latest week, which was the lowest level in nearly a year. A week ago, they held $2.925 trillion in Treasuries.

This week, the dollar hit a near 12-year peak against a basket of currencies including the euro, yen and sterling on expectations the U.S. central bank might raise interest rates later this year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department sold a combined $58 billion in fixed-rate coupon debt this week. Overall demand was strong for the latest three-year and 10-year supply but it was tepid at the 30-year auction. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)