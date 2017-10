HELSINKI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Cencorp Oyj : * Agreed with Sampo Pankki oyj on amendment of financing facilities and with

Savcor Group oy and Savcor Invest bv on transferring the loan maturity dates * Says Cencorp has agreed with Sampo Pankki oyj on extending the financing

facility agreement until 30 November 2012 (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)