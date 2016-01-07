FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile Cencosud's shares drop almost 5 pct, again hit by collusion accusation
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Chile Cencosud's shares drop almost 5 pct, again hit by collusion accusation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud’s shares fell almost 5 percent in early morning trade on Thursday, after the country’s competition regulator accused it and two other supermarket chains on Wednesday of a collusion scheme for fresh chicken meat.

Cencosud’s shares already closed down 2.28 percent on Wednesday after the regulator accused the supermarket of the price-fixing scheme, saying it would seek to fine each of the supermarkets around $23 million. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
