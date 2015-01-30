FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cencosud sees up to $3 bln in investment through 2018
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 30, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

Cencosud sees up to $3 bln in investment through 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Latin American retailer Cencosud said on Friday that it would make investments of up to $3 billion through 2018, and forecast up to $21 billion in revenues this year.

Chile-based Cencosud, the owner of supermarket chain Jumbo, home improvement chain Easy and department stores Paris, has operations in five South American countries.

The company also said it was considering listing its shopping center unit on the stock exchange, though it would retain control. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

