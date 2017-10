SANTIAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud’s first-quarter net profit fell sharply, as a loan to pay for the acquisition of French retailer Carrefour SA’s Colombian assets boosted financial costs and due to exchange rate fluctuations, the company said on Thursday.

Net profit at Cencosud fell 63 percent versus a year ago to 20.063 billion pesos, or $42.4 million.

($1 = 472.54 pesos at the end of March)