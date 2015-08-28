FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latin America retailer Cencosud writes down Brazil assets
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Latin America retailer Cencosud writes down Brazil assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Latin American retailer Cencosud said it had adjusted its forecast flows for Brazil on worries over its economy, which had led it to a write-off of goodwill related to its assets in the country.

“The reduction in the value of Brazilian assets has no effect on the cashflow expected for the year, nor the company’s compliance with its ability to pay and its covenants,” the Chile-based company said on Friday alongside second-quarter results.

However, its ability to pay dividends could be limited in 2015, it added.

Cencosud owns supermarkets, home improvement chains, and department stores in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil. ($1 = 691.8300 Chilean pesos) (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.