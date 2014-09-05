FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's Cencosud posts three-fold jump in 2nd quarter net profit
September 5, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Chile's Cencosud posts three-fold jump in 2nd quarter net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud posted a second- quarter net profit of 24.54 billion pesos ($41.9 million), a threefold surge from a year earlier, as sales increased and costs associated with taxes fell.

Cencosud owns such brands as supermarket chain Jumbo, home improvement chain Easy, and the Paris department stores, as well as commercial centers. It operates in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru. ($1 = 584.4400 Chilean peso) (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

