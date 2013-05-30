FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile's Cencosud Q1 profit tumbles on Colombia deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2013 / 4:40 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Chile's Cencosud Q1 profit tumbles on Colombia deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud’s first-quarter net profit fell sharply due to costs from a loan to pay for the acquisition of French retailer Carrefour SA’s Colombian assets and exchange rate fluctuations, the company said on Thursday.

Net profit at Cencosud fell 63 percent from a year ago to 20.063 billion pesos, or $42.4 million.

Struggling Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, agreed in October to sell its Colombian assets to Cencosud for $2.6 billion.

To pay for the acquisition, Cencosud signed a $2.5 billion loan agreement with JP Morgan Chase Bank.

Cencosud’s bottom line was also hurt by a 20 billion peso provision after Chile’s Supreme Court fined it about $70 million for a unilateral hike in its supermarket unit’s credit card maintenance fees in 2006.

“Excluding the one-time effect of the provision, net profit fell 26 percent versus the first quarter 2012,” Cencosud said.

Sales during the first three months of the year totaled 2.468 trillion pesos, a 13.8 percent jump from the prior year.

The diversified retailer operates nearly 1,000 supermarkets, department and home improvement stores and shopping malls in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.