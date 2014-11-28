FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cencosud profit slides as margins narrow
November 28, 2014

Cencosud profit slides as margins narrow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud reported a 33 percent drop in profits in the third quarter on Friday, impacted by a weaker peso and as cost cutting to lure reluctant shoppers in the midst of a downturn ate into margins.

Cencosud said net profit in the three months to end-September was 29.2 billion Chilean pesos ($49 million), compared to 43.8 billion a year ago and market expectations for 22.0 billion, according to a Reuters forecast. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

