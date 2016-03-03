FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cencosud reports net profits up 84 pct in 4th quarter
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 3, 2016 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

Cencosud reports net profits up 84 pct in 4th quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud reported fourth quarter net profit of 188.7 billion pesos ($266 million), an 84 percent increase from a year before, as operational results improved and on the back of an efficiency plan.

The company in a filing to Chile’s securities regulator pointed specifically to improved EBITDA margins in its supermarkets division, as well as improved margins at its malls, department stores, and home improvement centers.

$1 = 710.16 pesos at the end of December Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
