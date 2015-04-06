FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 6, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Cencosud's Chilean Jumbo supermarkets hit by strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 6 (Reuters) - Workers at a Chilean supermarket chain run by Cencosud SA, one of Latin America’s largest retailers, began a legal strike to back demands for higher pay on Monday.

The union that represents about the 2,000 striking workers at Jumbo supermarkets across the country - about 15 percent of the chain’s employees - said the job action comes after it failed to reach a contract deal with Cencosud.

The striking cashiers, sales staff and other workers want a wage increase of at least 8.5 percent, against the 2.7 percent offered by the company, union leader Carlos Valderas said.

Annual inflation in Chile is 4.4 percent.

Cencosud, the owner of Jumbo, home improvement chain Easy, and Paris department stores, has operations in five South American countries. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, Writing by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
