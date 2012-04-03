FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 9:55 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Cengage Learning sells $725 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc on
Tuesday sold $725 million of first lien senior secured notes in
the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters
service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from $525 million, which
was decreased from an originally planned $575 million. 	
    JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, RBC, and UBS were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: CENGAGE LEARNING	
	
AMT $725 MLN    COUPON 11.50 PCT   MATURITY    04/15/2020	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/15/2012 	
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 11.50 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/10/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 972 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

