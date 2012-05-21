Cengiz Insaat wins $146 mln Bosnia road deal

* To build demanding 5-km southern section

* Tender for the rest of 20 km stretch ends next week

SARAJEVO, May 21 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s Muslim-Croat federation signed a 115 million euro ($146 million) deal on Monday with Turkish construction company Cengiz Insaat to build five kilometres of a 20 km section of a future north-south highway.

Mountainous Bosnia has only around 40 km of highways. It plans to build another 30 km in the next two years as part of the pan-European VC corridor linking Budapest in the north with the Croatian port of Ploce in the south.

The Suhodol-Tarcin section, south of Sarajevo, is demanding as it consists of 3.5 km of tunnels and an interchange, said Ensad Karic, the director of the Federation roads and highways authority Autoceste.

The funding has been secured through a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the key creditor of infrastructure projects in the Balkan country.

The works are expected to begin in a month and complete in 28 months, Karic told a news conference.

A deadline for bidders to apply for the construction of the remaining part of the 20 km-long Vlakovo-Tarcin section will expire next week, and works were expected to start in summer, Federation Prime Minister Nermin Niksic said. ($1 = 0.7860 euro) (Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Dan Lalor)