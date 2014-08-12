FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cenit reports H1 sales revenues of EUR 59.7 million
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 12, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cenit reports H1 sales revenues of EUR 59.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - CENIT AG : * Says H1 EBITDA of EUR 5,481 thousand (prior year: EUR 4,800 thousand) * Says H1 sales revenues of EUR 59.7 million (prior year: EUR 60.4 mln/-1.1%) * Says H1 EBIT of EUR 4,264 thousand (prior year: EUR 3,645 thousand). * Says during the first six months, the group-wide order intake totaled EUR

58,821 thousand (prior year: EUR 56,208 thousand) * Says is maintaining its FY forecast and expects an increase in sales and EBIT

of approximately 5% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.