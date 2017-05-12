FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stockbroker Cenkos Securities CEO to retire
May 12, 2017 / 9:27 AM / 3 months ago

Stockbroker Cenkos Securities CEO to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Stockbroker Cenkos Securities Plc said its chief executive Jim Durkin would retire after more than five years heading the company.

The date of Durkin's departure has not been set and he has agreed stay until a smooth handover is carried out, Cenkos said in a statement on Friday.

The board will commence a search for a successor immediately, the company added.

Jim Durkin was appointed CEO of Cenkos in December 2011. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

