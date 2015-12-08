FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cenkos says not under Britain's SFO investigation
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Cenkos says not under Britain's SFO investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Stock broker Cenkos Securities Plc said that it was not being investigated by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

The Sunday Times reported that the company had recently handed over a cache of documents to the SFO related to insurance claims processor Watchstone Group Plc, formerly known as Quindell, which is under investigation by the SFO. (thetim.es/1m7YcEz)

Shares in Cenkos, which fell 16 percent on Monday, partially recovered and were up over 6 percent in early trading on Tuesday.

Cenkos said the media report included “a number of material inaccurate references” to the company.

The company has not been asked to provide, and nor has it provided, any information to the SFO in relation to any investigation, Cenkos said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.