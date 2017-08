March 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc said it would buy ConocoPhillips' 50 percent stake in an oilsands venture owned by the two companies, and some oil and gas assets held by the U.S. company in Alberta and British Columbia for $17.7 billion.

The company said the assets being bought are expected to produce about 298,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2017. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)