Cenovus plans two-week turnaround at Foster Creek oil sands project

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy said on Monday production at its 114,000 barrel-per-day Foster Creek oil sands project in northern Alberta will be impacted by approximately 30 percent during a two-week-long partial turnaround in the third quarter.

Cenovus spokeswoman Jessica Wilkinson also said Cenovus would do planned maintenance on steam generators at its 136,000 bpd Christina Lake project in the third and fourth quarter of 2014, but impact on production was expected to be minor.

Cenovus operates the two oil sands projects as 50/50 joint ventures with Conoco Phillips. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)