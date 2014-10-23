FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cenovus Energy eyes options for its for its freehold properties
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Cenovus Energy eyes options for its for its freehold properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc , Canada’s No.2 independent oil producer, said on Thursday it believes it is not realizing the full potential of its freehold lands and third-party royalty production and is now assessing options to boost their value.

Brian Ferguson, the company’s chief executive, said on a conference call the company will announce its plan for the properties in the next three months.

The move follows EnCana Corp’s spinoff of its freehold lands into PrairieSky Royalty Ltd earlier in the year. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.