FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cenovus Energy profit falls 4 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Cenovus Energy profit falls 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada’s No.2 independent oil producer, said its quarterly profit fell 4 percent, hurt by an unplanned outage at a refinery.

Net income fell to C$354 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$370 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, rose 19 percent to C$372 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share.

Operating cash flow from refining fell 53 percent to C$64 million due to an unplanned coker outage in July at its Borger Refinery, Texas and a planned turnaround at the Wood River Refinery in Illinois. (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.